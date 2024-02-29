Neither I nor my father joining BJP: Congress MP Nakul Nath

Chhindwara: After days of suspense over their political plans, Congress MP Nakul Nath on Thursday categorically said that neither he nor his father, Congress veteran Kamal Nath were going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speculation about the Naths' intentions was intensified in the last few days as several Congress workers from Chhindwara, the Lok Sabha constituency of Nakul Nath, crossed over to the ruling party.

'Lok Sabha polls are going to be held in the next one or one-and-a-half months. Lot of rumours are being spread by BJP people that Kamal Nath and I are going to the BJP. Let me make it clear that neither Kamal Nath nor Nakul Nath are going to join the BJP,' the junior Nath said at a public meeting at Navegaon in Chhindwara district.