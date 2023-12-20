Newly elected speaker to set up panel as Congress demands installing Nehru's portrait in MP Assembly

The first session of the 16th Madhya Pradesh Assembly got underway on Monday.

Singhar demanded that a portrait of Nehru be reinstalled in the House as he was a tall leader of the country and had made significant contributions to nation-building. He said a portrait of the first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel should also be put up in the assembly.

BJP MLA Kailash Vijaywargiya suggested it would be better if the Speaker set up a committee of legislators to decide on the issue of putting up portraits of leaders inside the House and such issues are resolved based on its recommendations.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also intervened in the matter.

"As per legislative traditions, the House is adjourned for the day after the governor's address and no other issue can be raised. The opposition can raise this matter in the House again tomorrow," CM Yadav said.

Amid the demands raised by Congress, Tomar, who was unanimously elected as the speaker of the assembly, said a committee of MLAs would be formed to decide issues like the installation of portraits of great leaders and aspects like the place where the photos will be put up and on what occasions (birth or death anniversaries) among other things.

Based on recommendations of the committee, such decisions will be taken, the speaker said and later adjourned the House for the day.