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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

No 24-hour police security to interfaith couple; there should be clear proof of threat: Madhya Pradesh High Court

The court made the remarks while dismissing a writ petition filed by a woman and her husband living in Ratlam city on May 14.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:41 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh High CourtInterfaith couple

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