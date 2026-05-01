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'No one was provided with life jackets beforehand': Charges of negligence emerge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 11:45 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 11:45 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBoat accidentJabalpurdeath toll

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