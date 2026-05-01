'No one was provided with life jackets beforehand': Charges of negligence emerge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
VIDEO | Jabalpur Bargi Dam cruise boat tragedy: Sangeeta Kori, a tourist from Delhi, recounted the tragic accident, stating that sudden strong winds caused water to enter the vessel, leading to panic and its eventual capsizing.