Now a cabinet minister in MP, Kailash Vijayvargiya resigns as BJP general secretary

Indore: Three days after joining Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s cabinet as a minister, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday resigned from his post in the party organisation.

In a statement issued on social media after meeting BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda in Delhi, Vijayvargiya said, “Today I met Nadda. In accordance with our party’s ‘one person, one post’ principle, I submitted my resignation as general secretary to him.”

Vijayvargiya returned to electoral politics after a long gap of 10 years, contesting the assembly elections from Indore-1 seat. He defeated sitting Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla by 57,939 votes.