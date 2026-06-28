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Officials racing to show RSS affiliation after BJP came to power, says MP minister; sparks row

He said RSS has become "too crowded" with a shortage of "good people."
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 08:48 IST
India NewsBJPMadhya PradeshRSSKailash Vijayvargiya

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