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On Eid, Shia Muslims in Madhya Pradesh denounce killing of Khamenei; chant slogans against US, Israel

However, members of the Sunni Muslim community celebrated the festival with fervour by flooding Eidgahs across the state to offer prayers.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 09:34 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 09:34 IST
India NewsIranMadhya PradeshEid

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