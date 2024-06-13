Panic grips Madhya Pradesh town following cholera outbreak as 3 dead, 70 ill

The residents of the three wards fell prey to cholera infection after drinking contaminated water supplied through the pipeline. The Primary Health Centre in Phoop was taken by surprise by the patient influx and swung into action thereafter. While some patients with weak immunity were referred to the District Hospital in Bhind and JA hospital in Gwalior, over a dozen were admitted and are undergoing treatment in the Phoop PHC.

Sources said that sewage water entered the drinking water supply pipeline due to ongoing civil work in the area. The water turned highly contaminated and stank of bad odour. By the time the residents realised that the water supply was contaminated, it was too late.

DM Sanjeev Shrivastava stated that the situation was under control and the condition of the patients was stable. The pipeline leakages have been fixed, and clean/fresh water is now being supplied to the three wards. Besides, a team of doctors has been deployed to monitor the situation, including water testing.

Shrivastava added that the three casualties were not due to the cholera outbreak but due to old, prolonged illnesses. The two elderly persons, identified as Baijnath (80) and Asharam Srivas (75), died on June 9, while Muskan (15) had been undergoing treatment for over 15 days. The cholera outbreak was reported on June 10.

Two officials, including local body water section in-charge (Nagar Parishad) Neeru Baghel and Phoop Patwari (revenue field official) Brajmohan Bhadoriya, were suspended for negligence, Shrivastava said.

CMO Dr Siddhartha Chauhan said that three doctors have been deployed in each ward affected by cholera to keep a close watch on the situation. Residents have been advised to drink boiled water and report any issues immediately to health officials. Water samples are being sent for testing on a regular basis to avoid recurrence. Extra ambulances have been deployed in Phoop PHC as a precautionary measure, he added.