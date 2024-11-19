Home
Passenger arrested with fake passport at Indore airport

Officers posted at the arrival check post at the airport got suspicious and handed him over to the police, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 09:20 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 09:20 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshIndore

