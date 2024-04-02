Petitioner claims Hindu symbols found during ASI's Bhojshala survey

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A petitioner on Tuesday claimed that a basement with Hindu religious symbols and objects has been found during the ongoing survey at the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The Muslim side, however, alleged that it was a misleading claim.

The survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court in response to an application filed by a Hindu organisation, started on March 22.