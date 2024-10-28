Home
PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Bhopal extension building, drone service on October 29

The AIIMS extension "Kautilya Bhavan" is a modern six-storey building covering an area of 11,900 square metres, with a project cost of Rs 64.44 crore.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 08:59 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 08:59 IST
