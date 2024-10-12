Police battalion in Indore to be named after Devi Ahilyabai: CM Mohan Yadav

<p>Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced that a police battalion in Indore will be named after Devi Ahilyabai, the ruler of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty.</p><p>Yadav performed Shastra Pujan in Indore on Vijayadashmi and made the announcement to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of the legendary 18th-century ruler.</p><p>The chief minister worshipped weapons placed around a large picture of Mahakali on a stage in the city's police lines. Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Kumar Saxena was also present.</p>.Maharashtra's Ahmednagar to be renamed after Ahilyabai Holkar.<p>He remembered Devi Ahilyabai for good governance, diplomacy and construction of more than 150 Hindu pilgrimage sites across the country.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Yadav, who also heads the home department, said, "Devi Ahilyabai ruled with a shastra (weapon) in one hand and a shastra (scripture) in the other. We have decided to name a police battalion in Indore after Devi Ahilyabai.'' </p><p>He said inspired by Devi Ahilyabai, skill development centres will be opened across the state to provide skilled manpower to investors.</p><p>Yadav also welcomed the renaming of Ahmednagar district in neighbouring Maharashtra as Ahilyanagar. Ahilyabai was born in Choundi village in the district.</p>