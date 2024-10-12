Home
Police battalion in Indore to be named after Devi Ahilyabai: CM Mohan Yadav

Yadav performed Shastra Pujan in Indore on Vijayadashmi and made the announcement to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of the legendary 18th-century ruler.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 15:01 IST

