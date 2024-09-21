Politicians, religious leaders in MP demand probe into Tirupati laddu adulteration

He was speaking to reporters at Chhatarpur after meeting Dheerendra Shastri, religious leader and head of Bageshwar Dham.

"This is a very sad incident. This should be probed. The facts should be disclosed fully," Nath said.

BJP leader and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said he was greatly upset after learning about adulterated laddus.

"After I saw news last night, I could not have my dinner. I hope a thorough investigation will be carried out and strict action will be taken against the persons involved," he said.

Dhirendra Shastri said if the reports were true, it was a big crime and well-planned conspiracy against "Sanatanis." The plan was to "corrupt the religion of the Sanatanis of India," he said, demanding death penalty for the culprits.