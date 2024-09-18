President Murmu to visit Ujjain on September 19

The event will coincide with the virtual Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) of the much-anticipated Ujjain-Indore six-lane road, a key infrastructure project expected to boost connectivity in the region.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will deliver the welcome address during the ceremony. The President's itinerary includes a spiritual visit to the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, where she will be greeted at the Nandi Gate with traditional rituals of Swasti Vachan and Shankh Vadan.