President Murmu to visit Ujjain on September 19

Bhopal: President Droupadi Murmu will reach Ujjain from Indore early on September 19th. The President’s visit will spotlight key initiatives related to cleanliness, infrastructure development, and religious significance.
According to the official release, at 10:10 AM, President Murmu will engage with the "Safai Mitras," the dedicated sanitation workers who play a crucial role in maintaining the nation's cleanliness.
The interaction will take place at Hotel Rudraksh in Dhendia village, where she will also attend an exhibition as part of the ongoing Cleanliness Fortnight campaign.
Later in the day, President Murmu will preside as the chief guest at the Safai Mitra Sammelan, a conference aimed at honoring the contribution of the Safai Mitras. She will also distribute certificates to the workers in recognition of their efforts.
The event will coincide with the virtual Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) of the much-anticipated Ujjain-Indore six-lane road, a key infrastructure project expected to boost connectivity in the region.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will deliver the welcome address during the ceremony. The President's itinerary includes a spiritual visit to the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, where she will be greeted at the Nandi Gate with traditional rituals of Swasti Vachan and Shankh Vadan.
Following her darshan and worship of the Jyotirlinga, she will perform the sacred Jalabhishek ritual. In recognition of her visit, the temple’s management committee will present her with a shawl, shriphal (coconut), memento, and prasad at Nandi Hall.
President Murmu’s involvement in the Swacchata Hi Seva Pakhwada (Cleanliness is Service Fortnight) will continue as she offers “shramdaan,” a voluntary act of labor, to contribute to cleanliness efforts within the temple premises. A group photograph session will follow at Koti Tirtha, commemorating her presence.
In the final leg of her Ujjain tour, the President will visit Shri Mahakal Lok, an expansive corridor around the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Here, she will meet craftsmen engaged in idol-making at Triveni Sabha Mandapam.
After completing her engagements, President Murmu will return to Indore later in the day. This visit not only highlights the President’s commitment to supporting India’s cleanliness initiatives but also emphasizes the cultural and infrastructural advancements in the region.
Published 18 September 2024, 15:38 IST