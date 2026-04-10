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Probe finds Kumbh-fame Monalisa is a minor; POCSO case registered against husband

Citing the findings of an inquiry panel set up by the commission, local BJP leaders alleged that her interfaith marriage in Kerala last month was a case of 'love Jihad', and sought legal action.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 16:30 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshPocso

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