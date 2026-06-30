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Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh faces FIR for 'holding hostage, assaulting' employee

"No, we didn't hold him hostage... It is true that he arrived claiming to be a cook, but he wasn't a cook at all. He didn't know how to cook; he was just here to have fun, taking videos and photos," the cricketer said denying the charges.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 12:58 IST
India NewsAssaultFIRPBKS

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