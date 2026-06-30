Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh faces FIR for 'holding hostage, assaulting' employee
"No, we didn't hold him hostage... It is true that he arrived claiming to be a cook, but he wasn't a cook at all. He didn't know how to cook; he was just here to have fun, taking videos and photos," the cricketer said denying the charges.
#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On FIR registered against him and his father for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing a staff member, Punjab Kings Cricketer Shashank Singh says, "No, we didn't hold him hostage... It is true that he arrived claiming to be a cook, but he… https://t.co/Dr6KawT5YTpic.twitter.com/szZYdHkpSh