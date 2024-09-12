Rahul Gandhi slams 'negative attitude of BJP Government' after 2 Army officers attacked, female friend gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh

This comes after miscreants attacked two young Army officers and their two women friends and also raped one of them when they were out on a picnic in Indore in the wee hours.

Attacking the law and order of the the BJP ruled states for being "almost non existent", Gandhi added: "... the negative attitude of BJP Government towards the day by day increasing crimes against women is extremely worrying."

All four victims were brought to Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination at about 6:30 am and as per doctors, there were signs of injuries on the officers' bodies. In the medical examination, it was found that the miscreants had raped one of the women.

"This audacity of the criminals is a result of the total failure of the administration and the unsafe environment prevailing in the country due to this is a restriction on the freedom and aspirations of the daughters of India," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X as he questioned how long will the society "turn a blind eye to the responsibility of protecting half the population of the country!"

Talking to reporters, Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said, "A case under (BNS) sections pertaining to loot, dacoity, rape and under the Arms Act has been registered." Personnel from four police stations have fanned out and launched a manhunt for the miscreants, Vasal added.

(With PTI inputs)