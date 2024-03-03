Rahul talks to army aspirants in MP; slams 'discriminatory' Agniveer policy

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday while interacting with aspirants of Agniveer and retired defence personnel in Gwalior, accused the Modi government of discrimination and disparity.
The former Congress chief said that the Agniveer scheme aims to provide short term employment to youths and is not judicious.
He also said they (Agniveers) are not treated at par with regular soldiers during service and layoff thereafter. A regular soldier after retirement enjoys (is entitled to get) canteen facility, pension and even martyrs’ status in case of an accident. These groups of regular soldiers are given due respect by the fellow villagers owing to their Army tag status. But the Agniveers are treated differently and devoid of all the benefits which are available to regular soldiers, he said.
Rahul also said that even the training apparatus for the Agniveers is discriminating. Even though, the Agniveers also puts in the same amount of hard work, gets up early in the morning for physical training and to crack the exam amid tough competition.
He then went on to say that an attempt was being made to close the door (of opportunity) to 73 per cent of the population.
I think it is injustice against you (aspirants) and hence I am expressing my views before you, Rahul remarked.
He criticised the BJP government for letting unemployment reach its highest point in 40 years, even higher than neighboring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan. Rahul attributed the reason to crony capitalism, demonetization and GST leading to forced closure of small-scale industries and loss of jobs. He also took jibe at wasteful expenditure during grand gala pre-wedding reception of Ambani’s on the one hand while hunger previals in other parts of the country.
On the second day, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra by Rahul was suspended after reaching Ghatigaon on Sunday enroute to Shivpuri and Guna. It will resume on Monday again after Rahul returns from Patna.
He was rushed to Patna from Gwalior via Delhi to attend I.N.D.I.A. alliance public meeting there.
The yatra will exit to Rajasthan from Ratlam/Sailana on 6th February after covering a distance of approx. 650 km in MP. The yatra will touch 9 Lok Sabha constituencies.
(Published 03 March 2024, 16:20 IST)