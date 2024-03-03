Rahul talks to army aspirants in MP; slams 'discriminatory' Agniveer policy

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday while interacting with aspirants of Agniveer and retired defence personnel in Gwalior, accused the Modi government of discrimination and disparity.

The former Congress chief said that the Agniveer scheme aims to provide short term employment to youths and is not judicious.

He also said they (Agniveers) are not treated at par with regular soldiers during service and layoff thereafter. A regular soldier after retirement enjoys (is entitled to get) canteen facility, pension and even martyrs’ status in case of an accident. These groups of regular soldiers are given due respect by the fellow villagers owing to their Army tag status. But the Agniveers are treated differently and devoid of all the benefits which are available to regular soldiers, he said.