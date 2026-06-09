Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Rajya Sabha polls: Fearing poaching, Congress may shift MLAs out of Madhya Pradesh as BJP fields 3rd candidate

With the assembly's effective strength at 229, a candidate requires 58 first-preference votes to secure election to the Upper House of Parliament.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 03:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2026, 03:37 IST
India NewsCongressMadhya PradeshRajya SabhaIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us