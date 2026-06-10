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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Rajya Sabha polls | Telangana Congress provided documents against Meenakshi Natarajan, claims Kailash Vijayvargiya

The June 18 elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when Natarajan's nomination was rejected on charges of concealing information in the affidavit.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 04:30 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 04:30 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshRajya SabhaTelanganaKailash Vijayvargiya

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