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Reek of explosives in West Asia chokes exports of fragrant 'ittar' perfumes from Madhya Pradesh

Natural perfumes like rose and 'oud' of Kannauj are in great demand in foreign markets in this season, but the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has severely affected business.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 14:11 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 14:11 IST
India NewsPerfumesMadhya PradeshWest Asia

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