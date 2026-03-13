<p>A video of a woman placing a child inside her scooter diggi box and appearing to ride soon after is widely circulating on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/viral-videos">social media</a>. Said to be the child's mother, she is seen riding the two wheeler, without a helmet, after placing her asleep child inside the diggi. As the clip surfaced online, the internet raised <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/watch-bengaluru-traffic-polices-ai-graveyard-reel-on-overspeeding-draws-praise-sparks-road-safety-debate-3915275">safety concerns </a>and slammed the reel craze. </p><p>The clip was shared across social media platforms. It opened showing a ghunghat-clad woman opening the scooter's diggi and locking the baby inside. Seconds later, visuals showed her starting the vehicle and riding off, leaving netizens shocked and worried.</p><p>The vehicle was registered under Madhya Pradesh, India.</p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.Children at risk as parents flout two-wheeler safety norms in Bengaluru.<p><strong>Edited or real?</strong></p><p>"I just watched the video closely and realized that she had edited it and had taken the child out before riding the Activa," X user Sachya wrote. "There was a cutoff at 11-12 second, hopefully she removed the baby before driving off," added another user named Dr Abdul Sattar Khan. </p><p>Netizens mostly believed and hoped that the clip was edited and the child was safe. </p>.<p>However, taking note of the visuals, many users expressed concerns over the act of locking the child inside the scooter diggi. They slammed the reel craze. One commented, "<em>Reel banane ka nasha babu bhaiya</em>." "Time to open <em>reel nasha mukti kendra</em>," opined another. </p>