<p>Balaghat: From pulling triggers in dense forests to threading needles and learning to drive, surrendered <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxal">Naxalites </a>in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>'s Balaghat are finding new purpose in everyday skills as part of their reintegration into mainstream society, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>These former Naxalites are now embracing peace while trying to start a new chapter in life with the help of the police in Balaghat district, which was once a Naxal stronghold.</p>.<p>In December last year, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state was free of the Naxal menace. The Centre has set a target to eradicate Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026.</p>.<p>"Naxalites who once wielded guns are now learning to sew, drive and operate JCBs (earth-excavating machines). With the district freed from Naxalism, Balaghat police are helping surrendered cadres reintegrate into society and become self-reliant," Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra told reporters.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah urged to expedite trial of surrendered Naxals.<p>Ten surrendered Naxalites -- five males and as many females -- are currently learning to sew and drive at the police lines here.</p>.<p>They have been receiving training in tailoring for about a month-and-a-half to enable them to become self-employed, Sub-Inspector Rajaram Vishwakarma said.</p>.<p>Jobs have also been provided as constables in the police department to families of 14 persons killed by Naxalites on the suspicion of being informers of the cops, Mishra said.</p>.<p>The move has brought joy to families who, after losing family members to Naxal violence, were living in grief and distress, he said.</p>.<p>Sumit was very young when his father was murdered in 20022 on suspicion of being a police informer. He was initially apprehensive about the police job, but is now beginning to appreciate it, Vishwakarma said.</p>.<p>Sanjay Kumar Pusam, a resident of Rashimeta, also lost his father to Naxal violence when he was a child. He studied till class 8 and never imagined he would get a police job, the official added.</p>.<p>"Through the government and department policies, we are trying to bring change in the lives of Naxalites and those killed in Naxal violence by taking positive initiatives. This is sending a positive message to society," Mishra said.</p>