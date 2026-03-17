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Rehabilitation drive: Naxalites swap guns for sewing machines, driving lessons in Madhya Pradesh

These former Naxalites are now embracing peace while trying to start a new chapter in life with the help of the police in Balaghat district, which was once a Naxal stronghold.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 07:41 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshrehabilitationNaxalism

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