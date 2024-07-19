Religious corridors in MP: Create light and sound shows, develop infra for devotees, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said light and sound shows portraying various events must be developed at religious corridors or 'Lok' coming up at different places in the state.

Yadav reviewed the progress of various religious corridors being built in MP, and told officials to ensure events related to the exile of Lord Ram are depicted at the under-construction Ramraja Lok in Orchha.

"He also ordered creation of light and sound shows at such corridors in order to highlight the importance of these places. A management committee should be formed at the local level of concerned departments like culture, tourism, endowments, revenue, panchayat and rural development, urban development and housing department for these corridors," an official said quoting the CM.