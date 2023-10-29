Religious war cries replace job promises in Bundelkhand

With an eye on the OBC and Dalit base, the BJP has embarked on a Rs 100-crore Sant Ravidas memorial project at Naryawali in Sagar district. In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the memorial, which is to be completed in 18 months. Sadhus and saints belonging to the Dalit community were drawn from five different locations to participate in the function. Pleasing these communities was crucial for the BJP, as this region has a sizable population of OBCs and SC/STs, outnumbering the state's Vindhya and Gwalior/Chambal regions.