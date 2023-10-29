Religious war cries replace job promises in Bundelkhand

Bhopal: The politically sensitive region of Bundelkhand is a blend of rich cultural and historical legacies. The exotic temples of Khajuraho, designated a world heritage site by UNESCO, are in Chhatarpur district, some 370 km from Bhopal. Besides this iconic structure, thick forests, herb-rich stretches, and diamond mines in Panna are entwined in the region's rich tapestry.
This coveted region is crucial to both the ruling BJP and the Congress. In the region's electoral game so far, which includes 26 Assembly seats, it has been "advantage BJP". The party won 17 seats in 2018 and 20 in 2013, after having religiously served saffron-soaked volleys, especially the Ram temple movement.
This success story prompted the BJP to introduce two schemes to sustain the vote share in the region, the Ram Raja Lok at Orcha and the Sant Ravidas memorial in the Sagar district. The Ram Raja Lok was to be renovated and given a facelift, along the lines of the Mahakal Lok at Ujjain. Another temple, Baldau, in Panna, is also to be taken up for renovation.
With an eye on the OBC and Dalit base, the BJP has embarked on a Rs 100-crore Sant Ravidas memorial project at Naryawali in Sagar district. In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the memorial, which is to be completed in 18 months. Sadhus and saints belonging to the Dalit community were drawn from five different locations to participate in the function. Pleasing these communities was crucial for the BJP, as this region has a sizable population of OBCs and SC/STs, outnumbering the state's Vindhya and Gwalior/Chambal regions.
The region consists of six districts Sagar (8 Assembly seats), Tikamgarh (3 seats), Niwadi (2 seats), Chhatarpur (6 seats), Damoh (4 seats), and Panna (3 seats). Though the lion's share of the pie has been hogged by the BJP and, to some extent, Congress, the BSP and SP have a marginal presence. The BSP's vote share has, however, been on the decline, from 9% to 5% in 2018.
Challenges
The BJP's tilt towards temples and memorials has not been able to remove people's focus from issues plaguing the region, like large-scale unemployment leading to migration, malnutrition, poor health facilities, and corruption in the mining areas. But the 70-year-old BJP leader and 8-times MLA, Gopal Bhargawa, said, "The BJP will come back to power again due to its performance. The welfare and development-centric scheme meant for all benefited them.”
Earlier, he made headlines for a viral video during a local village meeting, where he indirectly projected himself as a chief ministerial aspirant, saying the BJP had not projected any CM's face this time.
Uma's Himayalan getaway
Meanwhile, former CM and firebrand leader Uma Bharti's comment on social media that she would be off to the Himalayan caves, seeking solitude (which she calls chintan), may create a void in the BJP's campaign stage. "I will pray to God for the party's success, besides introspecting the government’s work of the past 18 years. We snatched victory from the Congress after defeating the party in 2003. Now I am seeking solitude for Chintan," she has said.
Bharti lauded the success story of the government but was critical of issues of cow protection and conservation programmes. Bharti was instrumental in bringing the BJP government to power in 2003 after 10 years of Congress rule. But she was allegedly sidelined by the top leadership over the Union government's Ganga cleanliness project.
River linking project
The BJP has also been dangling the Rs 44,000-crore carrot of linking the rivers Ken and Betwa. This joint venture project, involving Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, which was former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee's dream, is yet to be cleared by the Union government.
Cong charge
But Congress is not giving up. Its Chhatarpur MLA, Alok Chaturvedi, said, "I am confident of victory again based on my performance and my connect with the locals." He also charged the BJP candidate, Lalita Yadav, with corruption and her disconnect with the locals.