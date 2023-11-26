Replica of Ram temple constructed with iron scrap in Indore; Muslim artisans also involved

Ujjwal Singh Solanki, owner of a private firm involved in the construction of the replica, said, 'When we started working on this project three months ago, the Ram temple in Ayodhya was not constructed. Therefore, in deciding the design of this replica, we consulted experts and also took the help of the Internet.” Solanki said the construction of the Ram temple replica is estimated to cost Rs 60 lakh to 70 lakh and the structure is being given the final touch through painting and lighting.