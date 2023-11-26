Revenue official crushed to death by tractor-trolley used for illegal sand mining in MP's Shahdol, 2 arrested

Bhopal: A revenue field official (Patwari) identified as Prasan Singh (45) was mowed down by alleged sand miners in Beohari tehsil of Shahdol district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The deceased along with three other field officials was patrolling the area amidst reports of alleged sand mining on the banks of river Son when the incident took place.

Cops jumped into action and promptly arrested the accused driver, identified as one Shubham Vishwakarma and the tractor owner Narayan Singh who had fled the spot soon after the incident.

The deceased Prasan Singh and 3 other officials were patrolling the area under the Beohari tehsil when they noticed illegal transportation of sand by the tractor trolley.

The team signalled the vehicle to stop but instead, the accused driver Shubham accelerated and ran over Singh, who was killed on the spot.

SP Shahdol Kumar Pratik said a case under section 302, theft, illegal mining was registered against the accused.

Shubham and Narayan Singh, the tractor owner were arrested from Maihar on Sunday.

The tractor trolley loaded with sand was also seized.