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Road rage: Woman injured in firing after son honks at car blocking way in Gwalior

Her son honked and blew a hooter to cross the road past a parked car. The occupants of the other vehicle later chased them and opened fire.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 08:04 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 08:04 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshRoad RageGwalior

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