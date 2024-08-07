Robbery in broad daylight at apartment complex of legislators in Bhopal

Bhopal: Two unidentified men looted around Rs 12 lakh from a former legislator's house in an apartment complex for MLAs and MPs here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Rachna Tower, developed by the government-run MP State Cooperative Awas Sangh.

While the police did not disclose the name of the owner of the flat where the robbers struck, sources said he was a former MLA who is also a liquor contractor.