Row erupts as BJP MLA garlands photo of Chambal dacoit at Ahilyabai Holkar event in MP

<p>Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh: A controversy erupted on Sunday after a photograph of former Chambal dacoit Rambabu Gadariya was garlanded by a BJP MLA during an event in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/1">Madhya Pradesh</a>’s Shivpuri district to mark the birth anniversary of legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar.</p>.<p>The programme was organised by the Pal-Baghel community in Pichhore town.</p>.<p>Photographs of Ahilyabai Holkar and Gadariya were placed on the stage. Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi, who attended the event as the chief guest, garlanded both photographs.</p>.<p>Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th-century queen of the Holkar dynasty, is widely revered for her governance and philanthropic works.</p>.<p>However, the garlanding of the former dreaded dacoit's photograph, which Lodhi described as an opportunity to pay tribute to his “old associate”, later drew criticism from various quarters.</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, Lodhi said Gadariya had been his “companion in happiness and sorrow” and that he had closely witnessed the struggles in his life. Society and circumstances had pushed Gadariya into a situation that led him to take the path of crime, the legislator said.</p>.Karnataka Congress accuses BJP of misusing Gandhi’s image to promote violence.<p>Lodhi also said that had adverse circumstances not arisen in Gadariya’s life, he would not have become a dacoit. The MLA said criminals and dacoits were also human beings and there was a need to understand the circumstances of their lives.</p>.<p>He claimed to have been a witness to several incidents related to Gadariya’s life and said he had met him both in jail and in the forests.</p>.<p>The lawmaker also said he stood by Gadariya's family and reiterated his commitment to the community.</p>.<p>Several people questioned the propriety of honouring a person associated with the world of crime at a function dedicated to Ahilyabai Holkar, one of the most respected historical figures in India, particularly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.</p>.<p>Congress’ local unit president Sahab Singh Kushwah said it was condemnable to place the photograph of a notorious criminal alongside that of a revered personality.</p>.<p>“Society remembers such icons to inspire people to follow in their footsteps. By garlanding the photograph of a criminal, what message does the legislator intend to convey? Does he want people to regard criminals as role models?” he asked.</p>