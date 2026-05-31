Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Row erupts as BJP MLA garlands photo of Chambal dacoit at Ahilyabai Holkar event in MP

Addressing the gathering, Lodhi said Gadariya had been his 'companion in happiness and sorrow' and that he had closely witnessed the struggles in his life.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 May 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsBJPMadhya PradeshChambal

Follow us on :

Follow Us