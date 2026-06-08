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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Row erupts as idol of goddess Vagdevi placed inside Bhojshala complex, ASI accused of removal

A petitioner from the Hindu side has blamed the ASI for the removal of the idol, calling it a contempt of court, while a representative from the Muslim side has objected to its installation.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 14:49 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 14:49 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshASI

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