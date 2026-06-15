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Saw my wife, son being run over by train: Man recalls rail tragedy in Madhya Pradesh

Khan recalled scenes of chaos after the accident, with passengers screaming and searching for their relatives.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsRailwaysMadhya PradeshMorena

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