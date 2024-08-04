Scindia hits back at Rahul, says Congress misleading country

Bhopal: Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday responded to the LoP Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about the possibility of ED raids, calling them part of the politics of deception by Gandhi.
Scindia accused the Congress of trying to mislead the country with negative propaganda. He added that Congressmen work to create divisions among people, which is why the condition of the Congress party has deteriorated in the country. He emphasised that the Congress party should address its own issues before blaming others.
Speaking to media persons at the Gwalior airport during his 2-day whirlwind tour of the constituency on Saturday, Scindia announced that the Modi government has recently allocated over one thousand crores for development projects in Gwalior. He expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for their support and approval of eight national high-speed road corridor projects, including a six-lane high-speed corridor between Gwalior and Agra.
This expressway will further reduce the distance between Agra and Gwalior (NH) from 121 kilometers to 88.4 kilometers, cutting travel time from two and a half hours to just one hour.
The ambitious project, estimated to cost Rs 4,613 crore, will span 88 km and feature 8 bridges and 6 flyovers. Scindia revealed that the project is set to be completed in approximately 2.5 years, marking the realization of his four-year-long dream to provide Gwalior with a state-of-the-art expressway. "I requested Nitin Gadkari ji for this, and he made the impossible possible, gifting this to the people of Gwalior," Scindia said. The corridor will seamlessly connect to NH19 in Agra and the Porbandar-Gwalior-Silchar East West Corridor (NH27) in Gwalior. This new infrastructure is expected to significantly boost movement to major tourist destinations, including Gwalior Fort, Agra Fort, and the Taj Mahal.
Scindia while responding to media maintained that the delay in BSNL's 4G network rollout, was strategic and intentional. He noted that while Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone quickly implemented 4G networks, BSNL's delay was intentional and strategic. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed to the principle that for our 4G network, we will not rely on equipment from China or any foreign company. Instead, we will develop and deploy India's own 4G technology under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative," Scindia stated. He emphasised that despite the longer timeline, this approach ensures that consumers are served with homegrown, self-made equipment.
The effort took one and a half years, during which India achieved a remarkable feat. "Today, India is the fifth country in the world to have developed its own 4G technology," Scindia proudly announced. This achievement underscores India's commitment to technological self-reliance and sets a global benchmark for innovation.
