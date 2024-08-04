Scindia hits back at Rahul, says Congress misleading country

Speaking to media persons at the Gwalior airport during his 2-day whirlwind tour of the constituency on Saturday, Scindia announced that the Modi government has recently allocated over one thousand crores for development projects in Gwalior. He expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for their support and approval of eight national high-speed road corridor projects, including a six-lane high-speed corridor between Gwalior and Agra.

This expressway will further reduce the distance between Agra and Gwalior (NH) from 121 kilometers to 88.4 kilometers, cutting travel time from two and a half hours to just one hour.

The ambitious project, estimated to cost Rs 4,613 crore, will span 88 km and feature 8 bridges and 6 flyovers. Scindia revealed that the project is set to be completed in approximately 2.5 years, marking the realization of his four-year-long dream to provide Gwalior with a state-of-the-art expressway. "I requested Nitin Gadkari ji for this, and he made the impossible possible, gifting this to the people of Gwalior," Scindia said. The corridor will seamlessly connect to NH19 in Agra and the Porbandar-Gwalior-Silchar East West Corridor (NH27) in Gwalior. This new infrastructure is expected to significantly boost movement to major tourist destinations, including Gwalior Fort, Agra Fort, and the Taj Mahal.