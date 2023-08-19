Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Scindia loyalist Samandar Patel quits BJP, returns to Cong in 1200-car convoy

Alleging that he felt suffocated in the BJP party, Patel is the third Scindia loyalist to return to Congress after joining the BJP in 2020.
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 07:16 IST

Follow Us

Madhya Pradesh MLA Samandar Patel quit the BJP and returned to Congress with a show of strength as he led a 1200-car convoy, on Friday, from his constituency Jawad to Bhopal to submit his resignation papers at the saffron party office.

Alleging that he felt suffocated in the BJP party, Patel is the third Scindia loyalist to return to Congress after joining BJP in 2020. Patel was considered Scindia’s lieutenant. 

Patel is the third to leave the BJP in the last 3 months with a similar style of car rallies.

Earlier on June 14 Shivpuri BJP leader Baijnath Singh Yadav had held a 700-car rally while cutting ties with Scindia, followed by BJP Shivpuri district vice president Rakesh Kumar Gupta on June 26. 


“I left the party with Maharaj (Scindia). But soon, I felt suffocated within the BJP.” The Indian Express reported Patel saying. He added that he was not invited to any events and denied respect and a position of power.

“My supporters were constantly humiliated by Sakhlecha’s camp. Multiple false cases were filed against them over petty fights. That was when I decided to leave,” Patel said.

For the last two months, tensions have been arising between the Scindia camp and the BJP old guard in Madhya Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 August 2023, 07:16 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT