Scindia loyalist Samandar Patel quits BJP, returns to Cong in 1200-car convoy

Madhya Pradesh MLA Samandar Patel quit the BJP and returned to Congress with a show of strength as he led a 1200-car convoy, on Friday, from his constituency Jawad to Bhopal to submit his resignation papers at the saffron party office.

Alleging that he felt suffocated in the BJP party, Patel is the third Scindia loyalist to return to Congress after joining BJP in 2020. Patel was considered Scindia’s lieutenant.

Patel is the third to leave the BJP in the last 3 months with a similar style of car rallies.