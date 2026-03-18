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Seven killed in fire after explosion at EV charging point outside house in Indore

Some cooking gas cylinders inside the house also exploded, which intensified the fire further, officials said.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 04:43 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 04:43 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshFireIndore

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