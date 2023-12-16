Shivraj Chouhan asks CJ of MP High Court to forgive ABVP men who used judge's car as ambulance

In his letter written to Justice Malimath on Friday, Chouhan said, "As it is a different sort of crime committed for a holy cause and done on humanitarian ground for saving life, it is worth forgiving. The intention of Himanshu Shrotriya (22) and Sukrit Sharma (24) was not to commit a crime. So keeping in view their future they should be forgiven." While denying them bail, a special court judge for dacoity cases Sanjay Goyal had observed that one seeks help with politeness and not with force.