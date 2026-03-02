Menu
SHO dances with history-sheeter at birthday party in police station; gets suspension order as 'gift'

As per records of Morena City Kotwali police station, the history-sheeter was held on June 12 last year in connection with 13 motorcycle theft cases.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 12:02 IST
Published 02 March 2026, 12:02 IST
