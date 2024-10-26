Six killed in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

<p>Barwani/Chhindwara (MP): Six persons were killed in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani and Chhindwara districts, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>In Barwani district, four people including a father-son duo lost their lives, while two persons were killed in Chhindwara district, officials said.</p>.Eight held for gang rape of woman at picnic spot in Madhya Pradesh.<p>A truck overturned on pedestrians after hitting a cow in Sendhwa town of Barwani district, crushing four persons around 1 am on Saturday, said an official.</p>.<p>Sendhwa police station in-charge Baljeet Singh Bisen said the victims were going home from a factory after work when the truck carrying red chillies from Maharashtra to Punjab tipped over and fell on them. The truck driver and helper fled from the spot, he said.</p>.<p>Those killed have been identified as Rigania Mehta (40), his son Jitendra (18), Bablu Mehta (17) and Shyamlal Mehta (35), he said.</p>.<p>In Chhindwara district, two persons were killed when their two-wheeler hit a tree in a bid to save themselves from a speeding vehicle near Amarwada town on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Awadhesh Pratap Singh said.</p>.<p>The two were identified as Aitram Padram (60) and his son-in-law Komalbhan Dhurve (35), he added.</p>