Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Six killed in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

In Barwani district, four people including a father-son duo lost their lives, while two persons were killed in Chhindwara district, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 10:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 10:15 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us