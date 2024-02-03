Skydiving festival to mark golden jubilee of Khajuraho Dance Festival

Bhopal: A fusion of music dance festival and skydiving festival to mark the golden jubilee of Khajuraho Dance Festival between February 20 and 26 at UNESCO world heritage site Khajuraho will be showcased/presented to enthusiasts/visitors.

Sky Diving is considered as a very popular sport especially amongst adventure sport enthusiasts in India and overseas. It will be an opportunity for sport lovers not only to entertain themselves but also admire the heritage symbols of archaeological excellence in Khajuraho from a height of 10 thousand feet.

MP tourism and culture PS Sheo Shekhar Shukla on Friday informed that 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival will be organized from 20th February to 26th February in Khajuraho.

The Khajuraho dance festival in Khajuraho which is designated as a world heritage site by UNESCO was started in 1975 and since then it is being successfully organized every year under the aegis of Ustad Alauddin Khan Academy of music and art.

To make it a special occasion, limitless confluence of dance and art will be performed by artists drawn from notable classical music gharana/individual artists etc, on the forecourt of Kandariya Mahadeo temple and in a serene atmosphere. Shukla said fusion of music with sky-diving has been planned for music and adventure sport enthusiasts/visitors to promote tourism here.

Sky-diving is being organized by Sky-High India, an organization certified by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and United States Parachute Association (USPA). The aircraft used in sky-diving is registered with the Directorate of Civil Aviation. Sky-diving will be conducted by the organization with the help of trained skilled and trained sky drivers.

Shukla said with an aim of promoting adventure tourism in the state another sky-diving festival in Ujjain from 8th February to 17th February will also be organized. Encouraged by the success and response from first and second edition of sky-diving held in Bhopal/Ujjain earlier, the third edition in Ujjain and Khajuraho has been planned. The timing of sky-diving will be from 8 am to 5 pm and booking can be done at www.skyhighindia.com.