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Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing husband during honeymoon in Meghalaya, granted bail

'However, necessary legal procedures are being followed and the police will continue to pursue the matter as per law,' SP Vivek Syiem said.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:36 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradesh

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