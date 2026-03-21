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Sour taste: West Asia crisis hits rice exports from MP's Raisen and Balaghat districts

Basmati rice from Raisen and boiled non-basmati rice from Balaghat have a distinct identity and are exported to many foreign countries, including the Gulf, they pointed out.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshWest Asia

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