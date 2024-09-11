SP Lodha transferred following stone-pelting incident during a Ganesh idol procession in MP's Ratlam

Earlier, violence erupted during a Ganesh idol procession in Mochipura on Saturday night, leading to a series of clashes between locals and police in Ratlam.

The trouble began around 8:30 pm when stones were allegedly thrown at the procession. Tensions escalated further, with protesters blocking roads, raising slogans, and eventually engaging in a confrontation with police, resulting in damaged vehicles and the use of tear gas and lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

An FIR was filed against 150 people, 13 of whom were named, and three arrests were made early Sunday morning.

According to information, the right wing activists shared evidence related to the stone-pelting incident with/to the police, but no action was taken.

The memorandum stated that on the night of September 7, during a Ganesh idol procession in Mochipura, stones were reportedly thrown at the idol by members of a particular community, prompting a large gathering of the Hindu community at the police station to demand action.

However, the police station in-charge did not register a case and allegedly attempted to dissuade them from pursuing the matter. Later following pressure from Organisation mentors, the police have registered a case against 150 unknown and 13 named individuals, for inciting a crowd, raising slogans, creating a ruckus, and vandalizing vehicles and stone-pelting incidents during a Ganesh idol procession in Ratlam.

A senior police officer in PHQ Bhopal, on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that SP Ratlam Rahul Kumar Lodha was transferred due to pressure from right wing activists (Hindu Group). Though the immediate trigger came following disruption during the Ganesha procession on Saturday night, SP was in the eye of storm by right wing activists.

However, neutral enquiry into any alleged accusation, mishandling of law-and-order protocol, favouritism etc can effectively be exercised by transfer of subject person, he added.

According to information, transferred SP Lodha also enjoys patronage from Jain community members right till the top.