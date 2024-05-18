'Stick guns' among 300 rare weapons on display at BSF's Arms Museum in Indore

Indore: Have you seen a gun that looks like a stick from the outside but is capable of killing someone when its trigger is pulled and the bullet hits the target?

At least three such 'stick guns' are on display at the Arms Museum of the Central School of Armament and Warfare Skills (CSWT) of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Set up in 1967 based on the vision of BSF Director General K F Rustomjee, the museum is home to 300 rare weapons, officials said on Friday on the eve of International Museum Day, observed on May 18.

The museum's collection, sourced from different places, includes big weapons such as rocket launchers and machine guns of various sizes to mini pistols that can fit into one's palm, they said.

Talking to PTI, CSWT Inspector General BS Rawat said the museum displays weapons from the 14th century to the later periods.