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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Still in exile? Barkatullah University renaming row puts freedom fighter in spotlight a century after his death

The executive council of the Bhopal-based Barkatullah University has decided to rename the University to 'Vagdevi Bhojpal University'.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMadhya Pradeshrenaming

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