Still in exile? Barkatullah University renaming row puts freedom fighter in spotlight a century after his death

<p>"The history of mankind stands witness that he who has no love for the country is devoid of humanity..." </p><p>Mohamed Barakatullah Bhopali, in his letter to activist and poet Hasrat Mohani criticised the British policy of exploitation and destruction of the Indian economy and strongly advocated for Hindu-Muslim unity.</p><p>Barakatullah, one of the leading revolutionaries of the Indian independence movement, who died in San Francisco in 1927, is in the spotlight nearly 100 years after his death. The reason — the executive council of the Bhopal-based Barkatullah University has decided to rename the University to 'Vagdevi Bhojpal University'. A resolution in this regard was passed on Thursday. </p><p>While the university argues the purpose of the name change is to honour the region's historical and cultural heritage and the contributions of Raja Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty, executive council member Dr Tahira Abbasi opposed the proposal, saying that the university's current name commemorates a great freedom fighter and that changing it would be inappropriate. </p>.Madhya Pradesh Takes another Major Step towards becoming Global Investment Hub.<p>In 1988, the then Bhopal University (founded in 1970) was renamed Barkatullah University in honour of the "half-forgotten revolutionary." </p><p><strong>First Prime Minister of Indian govt-in-exile</strong></p><p>Barkatullah University's website calls him "an epitome of sincerity and dedication towards one’s nation" and rightly so. </p><p>Born in Itwara Mohalla of Bhopal on July 7, 1854, Barakatullah went to London for higher studies and spent the rest of his life campaigning against British rule while living abroad. He was also a founding member of the Ghadar Party, established by expatriate Indians in the US and Canada. </p><p>According to an article by historian and professor Iqbal Hussain titled, <em>Barkatullah — A Half-Forgotten Revolutionary</em>, Barakatullah brought out many journals in his lifetime, including 'The Islamic Fraternity' and a newspaper by the name of EI Islam which was banned in British India.</p><p>He was appointed as a Professor of oriental languages at the University of Tokyo in 1909, but as a result of his active participation in the Indian independence movement, his appointment was terminated in 1914. </p><p>A fiery journalist who knew more than seven languages, Barakatullah along with independence activist and journalist Raja Mahendra Pratap formed 'the Provisional Government of India' on December 1, 1915. Mahendra Pratap was designated as Life President and Barakatullah was appointed as Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. The establishment of independent provisional government greatly encouraged the Indian Muslim revolutionaries. </p><p>He also met Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin in 1919, seeking his help in India's struggle for freedom.</p><p>His views on the importance of Hindu-Muslim unity can be gauged through his letters to Mohani. In one of the letters he wrote, "There are two duties of the Muslims residing in India. One is the duty for the country and the other of their religion. The love for the country demands that one should not shirk in serving the country with wealth and his own life."</p><p>"The religious duty demands that the Indian Muslims on account of Islamic brotherhood are friends to the Muslims of the world. And whenever there is a challenge they should extend all possible support. The fulfilment of these religious and country's duty depends upon only one action, the complete unity between the Hindus and Indian Muslims," the letter further read. </p><p>Barakatullah spent the early years of 1920 travelling across Germany, France, and Russia to organise the expatriate Indian communities for revolution. </p><p>He passed away on his way to San Francisco on September 20, 1927 and was buried in the Old City Cemetery of Sacramento. Barakatullah did not live to see an independent India and nor how the unity he worked for would continue to face challenges decades after independence. </p>