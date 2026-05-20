<p>Bhopal dowry case victim Twisha Sharma's former co-star Swetaa Varma has expressed shock and disbelief over her sudden and mysterious death just after six months of marriage.</p><p>Swetaa, who has worked with the 33-year-old victim in 2021 Telugu movie <em>Mugguru Monagallu</em> starring Srinivasa Reddy, Dheekshith Shetty and Vennala Ramarao, has called for a fair investigation, raising doubts about the suicide angle.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Swetaa voiced her opinion and wrote, "Still in shock hearing that she is no more, especially just 6 months after getting married."</p><p>While subtly doubting the suicide angle, she added, "I had the opportunity to work with her in the movie Mugguru Monagallu. Though our interaction was brief, we shared some fun conversations and a lot of laughter. She carried such positive energy and never seemed like someone who would take such a step."</p>.Amitabh Bachchan not hospitalised, went for routine check-up: Report.<p>Calling for fair and timely investigation, Swetaa wrote, "I truly hope the investigation is conducted properly, the truth comes out, and justice is served."</p><p>An MBA graduate, former Miss Pune (2012) contestant, and corporate professional, Twisha started her modelling career when she was a teenager.</p><p>Later, she made her acting debut in 2018 with the cybercrime suspense thriller <em>Zara Sambhal Kay. </em>Later, in 2021, she played Anjali D, a speech-impaired character who is the love interest of the main lead in the film <em>Mugguru Monagallu.</em></p><p>Twisha married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh in December 2025 and, on May 12, was found dead at the home of her husband in Bhopal's Katara Hills area.</p>