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'Still in shock': Bhopal dowry case victim Twisha Sharma's co-actor Swetaa Varma doubts suicide angle

Twisha had worked with Swetaa Varma in 2021 Telugu film 'Mugguru Monagallu'.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 07:13 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 07:13 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsIndiaCrimeMadhya PradeshBhopalSuicideDeathdowry

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