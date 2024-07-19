'Sunderkand Path' sparks political clash in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The 'Sunderkand Path' has taken centre stage in Madhya Pradesh amid high-profile political drama involving a complaint filed by the Congress against minister Vishwas Sarang.

On Friday, a delegation of Congress leaders, including state Congress chief Jitu Patwari, senior leader Digvijaya Singh, and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, met Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra to file a complaint against Hemant Srivastava, the TI of Ashoka Garden police station in Bhopal. The complaint was for allowing BJP workers to recite the 'Sunderkand Path' in the police station.

The Congress leaders pointed out that it is not mentioned in the police manual that the 'Sunderkand Path' can be recited to celebrate a birthday within police station premises.

"I was the Chief Minister of MP for 10 years, and it is not written anywhere that Sunderkand can be recited in the police station. It is a clear violation of service rules and Supreme Court guidelines, so strict action should be taken against the guilty policemen," former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh said.