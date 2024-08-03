Teacher accused of strip searching students at MP girls' school transferred

Indore: The authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday transferred a teacher of a government-run school in connection with the alleged strip searching of girl students to look for a mobile phone, an official said.

Following the incident on Friday, the administration initiated a probe, and the accused teacher was transferred from the school, the official said.

According to officials, a teacher of Government Sharda Girls Higher Secondary School in the Bada Ganpati area took five students to a toilet and asked them to strip after a mobile phone rang in class.