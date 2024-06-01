Teen couple kill girl's father, younger brother, evade police chase for 2 months: Report

A 19-year-old youth surrendered for his crimes to the police by walking into a Jabalpur police station, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The youth was the suspect behind the murder of a 52-year-old man and his 8-year-old son, along with his 15-year-old girlfriend who was caught in Haridwar.

The girl along with the youth committed the murders of her father and younger brother, following which they dodged a police chase of about 8,500 km for about 2 months.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh told The Indian Express, "When the Haridwar police apprehended the girl, her companion managed to flee the spot. He then turned up at the local police station in Jabalpur and surrendered. He has confessed to the murders. We found a tattoo of five human skulls on his chest, which the minor girl says was meant to signify the people responsible for his imprisonment in a POCSO case and were on his target. One of them was the father."

"We will take him on remand and ask the Juvenile Justice Board to try the minor girl as an adult. They were cold-blooded and planned everything meticulously – until everything went wrong," Singh added.