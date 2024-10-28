Teenage boy killed, 20 persons injured as bus overturns in MP's Chhatarpur

<p>Chhatarpur: A 13-year-old student of a Sainik School was killed and nearly 20 other persons suffered injuries when a private bus overturned after being hit by a truck in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh's</a> Chhatarpur district, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Bageshwar Dham trisection, located 24 km from the district headquarters, shortly after midnight on Monday, an official said.</p>.<p>The bus was heading from Rewa to Gwalior when a truck hit it. The bus overturned following which villagers alerted police, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Salil Sharma said.</p>.Five killed, 12 injured in accidents in MP's Betul district.<p>The teenage boy, student of the Sainik School in Rewa, and nearly 20 other persons were injured in the accident, he said.</p>.<p>The victims were taken to the district hospital where the boy was declared brought dead, Dr Roshan Dwivedi from the medical facility said.</p>.<p>Three other persons, whose condition was serious, were referred to a hospital in Gwalior for further treatment, he said.</p>.<p>The boy was returning to his native place for the Diwali festival, as per police sources.</p>.<p>Eyewitness Rameshwar Patel told reporters that he was travelling on a motorbike with a friend from Bageshwar Dham when saw a tyre of the truck burst.</p>.<p>The truck driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle hit the bus, he said.</p>.<p>Patel informed the SDOP about the incident.</p>.<p>He along with other villagers pulled out 25 to 30 persons from the bus by breaking its windows, Patel said. </p>