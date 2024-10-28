Home
Teenage boy killed, 20 persons injured as bus overturns in MP's Chhatarpur

The incident took place at Bageshwar Dham trisection, located 24 km from the district headquarters, shortly after midnight on Monday, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 05:36 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 05:36 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshAccident

