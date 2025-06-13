Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Teenage girl drugged and sexually assaulted inside govt hospital in MP's Rewa; its staffer held

The incident took place on Sunday night at the Government Gandhi Memorial Hospital, they said, adding that medical reports have ruled out rape, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 20:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 20:53 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradeshsexual assault

Follow us on :

Follow Us